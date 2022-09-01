Milestone Church Keller to Kick Off "It's Worth It 2.0" Series

Keller, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keller, Texas -

Milestone Church Keller Campus invites guests and members to take part in their new series It's Worth It 2.0, launched August 27th-28th. Everyone is curious about God's purpose for their life. It's not simple and often, things don't go as planned. This series offers that Jesus can offer solutions, even to modern problems. Jesus experienced this stress even though He lived on the opposite side of the world thousands of years ago. He not only understood many modern situations, but He also provided helpful remedies for the most difficult problems in life. Milestone Church invites guests to join in as they explore what God's purpose for each person looks like in their newest series, It's Worth It 2.0.

Milestone Church Keller encourages attendees to fully participate in the It's Worth It 2.0 series by following these 3 easy steps: get an It's Worth It 2.0 book, attend the series, and gather with a small group.

Pastor Jeff Little wrote the book entitled It's Worth It 2.0 that the series will be based out of. The series was created to help those who attend recognize the hidden value in God's plan for each person's life and take actionable measures towards that purpose. By participating fully, attendees will also explore the principles of Milestone Church Keller Campus and how they apply to life while enjoying studying these topics with others in a group.

Those interested may also lead a small group, whether they have done so before or want to try for the first time. Milestone will provide all necessary resources, including Small Group Videos, a Leader Guide, and Activation Cards.

Key Dates & Times

In order to get the most out of the series Milestone Church recommends attending all 7 weeks. Those interested in participating can attend in person at the Keller Campus or online live.milestonechurch.com. The series began August 27-28, and the series small groups will launch the weekend of September 10-11.

If a member is unable to participate in It's Worth It 2.0, Milestone offers other ways to connect in small groups, including Values 301 and Financial Foundations. Milestone Church's website provides information on these groups, service times, and location maps.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

