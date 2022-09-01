The BAM Companies Announces The Appointment Of New Vice President of Investor Relations Katherine Herron

Indianapolis, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today The BAM Companies announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Investor Relations, Katherine Herron.



Katherine will play a critical role in advancing the firm's Investor Relations division, which is now responsible for facilitating the needs of nearly 1,000 limited partners across 40 states. With over 15 years of industry experience and a specific focus on providing world-class services, Ms. Herron is a natural fit to lead the team at The BAM Companies.

"Katherine's track record speaks for itself. Her passion for multifamily real estate and creating meaningful relationships with investors is obvious and exactly what the company envisioned for this role," says Tony Landa, Chief Investment Officer. "The company has full confidence that current and future partners are in great hands."

Most recently, Ms. Herron held the Executive VP of Investor Relations role with Versity Investments based in California and was responsible for a team of 10 professionals servicing over 3,000 limited partners. With a primary focus on multifamily assets and a portfolio consisting of $1.5B in AUM, Katherine is well-versed in compliance, equity raising, investment analysis, and more.

"It didn't take long to realize that this opportunity with The BAM Companies was a great fit for me. The firm has laid the groundwork for a limitless trajectory and truly focuses on people, both its team members and investment partners, as a top priority. The company looks forward to continuing to build on the momentum already in place and is excited about the future," says Ms. Herron.

The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, The BAM Companies consists of BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction. This array of real estate services utilizes the knowledge and strengths of its employees and market expertise to achieve maximum benefit for community residents and investors. The BAM Companies currently has over $700 million in total assets under management.

