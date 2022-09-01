Asurint Is a 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner for 5th Year

Cleveland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 5th time that Asurint has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research program that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "The data from this program helps employers adapt their policies and practices to attract and retain top-notch talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I am so proud of the Asurint Screen Team for winning NorthCoast 99 for the fifth year straight!" says Huda Farunia, Vice President of Human Resources at Asurint. "This award celebrates the workplace that puts its employee—their well-being, their growth—squarely at the center of every company decision and goal. Each triumph, every achievement—at Asurint, it happens because we put our people first. We aspire to prioritize the employee experience. And we believe this should be the norm at work, rather than a rare exception. To be named a NorthCoast 99 winner is an incredible affirmation, especially of how our HR Team members approach supporting their peers at Asurint, day-in and day-out."

"It's no surprise that the 2022 NorthCoast 99 winning organizations are leading our region! These outstanding companies prioritize the employee experience, offering attractive benefits and innovative policies that today's workforce demands. We're thrilled to recognize the winning companies and look forward to sharing their success stories," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

The 2022 NorthCoast 99 awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CareerCurve, Cleveland Magazine, ERChealth, Fifth Third Bank, Gino's Awards, Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis, Oswald Companies, Staffing Solutions Enterprises, UKG, and Wayfind Creative.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers.

Attachment

Heather Driggs Asurint 216-420-5542 hdriggs@asurint.com