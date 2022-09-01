ñol

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Humanigen, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 11:29 AM | 2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Humanigen, Inc. HGEN breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Humanigen insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) lenzilumab was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than represented; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab EUA and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (iii) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 9, 2021, Humanigen issued a press release announcing that the FDA had rejected the lenzilumab EUA, advising investors that, "[i]n its letter, [the] FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19." On this news, Humanigen's stock price fell $7.14 per share, or 47.25%, to close at $7.97 per share on September 9, 2021.

Then, on July 13, 2022, Humanigen disclosed that lenzilumab had failed to show statistical significance on the primary endpoint of the ACTIV-5/BET- B study. On this news, Humanigen's stock price fell $2.38 per share, or 79.6%, to close at $0.61 per share on July 13, 2022.

If you own HGEN please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost to you.  Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245


