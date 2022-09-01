ñol

TGTX, YQ & ENOB Class Actions Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 11:25 AM | 3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX 
Class Period: January 15, 2020 - May 31, 2022
Deadline: September 16, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tgtx.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain FDA approval of the Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA, the U2 BLA, the U2 sNDA, or the Ublituximab RMS BLA in their current forms; (3) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ
Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with 17EdTech December 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").
Deadline: September 19, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/yq.
The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. ENOB
Class Period: September 24, 2020 - May 31, 2022
Deadline: September 26, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/enob.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school; (2) accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian's product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best; (3) accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company's product pipeline; (4) Enochian's senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud; (5) accordingly, Enochian's reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk  of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company's scientific findings; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsLegalPress Releases