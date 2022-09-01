MONTRÉAL, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank LB, will speak at the 23rd Scotiabank Annual Financials Summit. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 1:50 p.m. (ET) on September 7, 2022.



A link to a webcast of the event will be available at https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/presentations-events/.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $49.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Information:

Merick Seguin

Senior Manager, Media Relations

Laurentian Bank of Canada

merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca

514 451-3201