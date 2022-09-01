FirstNet, Built With AT&T, Teams With First H.E.L.P. to Support First Responders in New Mexico and Colorado With #ResponderReadiness Training

FARMINGTON, N.M., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First H.E.L.P. and FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, have teamed up to provide first responders in communities throughout New Mexico with world-class mental health training through First H.E.L.P.'s #ResponderReadiness Workshop Series.

September 6-8 Guardian Initiatives and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office will host First H.E.L.P. for a series of Mental Health and Wellness Workshops for area First Responders. First H.E.L.P. will provide two 4-hour #ResponderReadiness Workshops where participants explore the impact that operational stress and trauma has on their careers and families. They will use scenario-based training to practice difficult conversations about mental health and suicide prevention and they learn to practice First H.E.L.P.'s R.A.N.G.E. of Resilience. In addition to the two #ResponderReadiness workshops, there is a 4-hour #SupervisorReadiness Workshop for managers and a 4-hour #ProviderReadiness Workshop for area Mental Health Providers who serve First Responders.

According to First H.E.L.P.'s Executive Director and Co-Founder, Steven Hough, "Mental preparedness is always at the forefront for first responders; 1st H.E.L.P. provides essential information allowing these professionals to maintain optimal balance between the community they represent, the agency they work with, and most importantly, the family at home."

AT&T is working to ease the burden for communities by providing high-quality training to New Mexico's first responders at no cost. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.

"AT&T's commitment to our public safety community goes beyond our FirstNet network connectivity," said Dr. Anna Courie, DPN, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Responder Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "We are dedicated to working with First H.E.L.P. to bring mental health resources to first responders across the country—especially in rural areas with limited access. This program with First H.E.L.P. will better equip first responders mentally and physically and help our public safety community stay safer."

The training program reinforces the strategic priorities established by the FirstNet Health and Wellness Coalition (FNHWC) to support first responders and their families. The mission of the FNHWC is to integrate responder, community, industry, and academic capabilities to support the health, wellness, and readiness of American first responders.

Register for this workshop on First H.E.L.P. 's website: https://1sthelp.org/event/farmington. Email contact@1sthelp.org for more information.

Related Images











Image 1: #ResponderReadiness - Farmington, NM





FirstNet and First H.E.L.P. have teamed up with Guardian Initiatives and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office for a series of #ResponderReadiness Workshops









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment