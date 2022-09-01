ñol

Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. SCS will webcast a discussion of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, September 21, 2022, after the market closes. 

About Steelcase Inc. 
Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Source: Steelcase
SC-ERR

Investor Contact:
Mike O'Meara
Investor Relations
(616) 292-9274		Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505

