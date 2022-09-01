Best-Selling Headphones To Include Tile™ Finding Technology, Customizable Sound, and More

San Diego, CA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab has revamped its collection of true wireless earbuds with upgraded features and technologies while maintaining the same pricing that continues to surprise customers with its features and value. The next generation products in JLab's top-selling JBuds Air collection, along with its entire next-level Epic Air series, have been upgraded to include Tile™ finding technology. Earbuds in the JBuds Air collection were also upgraded to include the customizable JLab Sound App, and the JBuds Air Sport received the most significant overhaul with expanded battery life and Bluetooth multipoint. In line with JLab's previous generational upgrades, the price of these products will remain unchanged.

JLab's introduction of Tile finding technology into the JBuds and Epic Air true wireless collections solves one of the most common problems consumers have with their earbuds. While JLab's true wireless products offer a surprising value compared to much higher-priced competitors, the loss of one or both earbuds is an annoyance no one looks forward to. Tile's integration into select JLab products allows owners to find their misplaced earbuds, even if they are turned off or out of Bluetooth range, using the Tile app and network. With a few taps on the Tile app, JLab users will be able to sound an alert on misplaced earbuds and view their last known location on a map, even if they are powered off or out of Bluetooth range.

The leveling up of JLab's true wireless collection does not stop with the integration of Tile functionality. The JBuds Air Pro, JBuds Air Sport, and JBuds Air ANC, all part of JLab's mid-priced all-around performance line, will now be able to utilize the JLab Sound App. This free application, previously only available with JLab's Epic Air collection, allows users to finetune the EQ settings of their earbuds, and activate JLab's Be Aware audio mode to allow outside ambient noise in through the earbuds when desired.

The JBuds Air Sport, now in its third generation of release, received the most extensive upgrades in the the evolution of JLab's true wireless collection. In addition to all of the upgrades the JBuds Air Pro and JBuds Air ANC received, the JBuds Air Sport now has an increased battery life of 44+ hours of playtime, along with Bluetooth Multipoint for multi-device connectivity.

The five products in this most recent upgrade from JLab will also be equipped with Google Fast Pair technology, which allows Android users to effortlessly pair their earbuds with an Android device the first time the two are within range.

Specific products details for the latest upgrades changes to JLab's true wireless line:

JBuds Air Pro ($59): Tile integration, Google Fast Pair, and JLab Sound App.

Bluetooth Multipoint and an increase in battery life to 44+ hours.

JBuds Air ANC 2nd Generation ($69): Tile integration, Google Fast Pair, and JLab Sound App.

As with all JLab true wireless products, these models are backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty vs. the standard 1 year that most manufacturers offer. These new upgrades to JLab's JBuds Air and Epic Air collections are available now at JLab.com and JLab retail partners worldwide.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

About Tile

Tile, a Life360 company, locates millions of unique items every day by giving everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its superior nearby finding features and vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to devices in multiple form factors for a variety of use cases, Tile's finding technology is embedded in over 55 partner products across audio, travel, wearables, smart home, and PC categories. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

