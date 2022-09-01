U.K.-Based IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Completes Acquisition of Louisville-Based WMS Provider SkuVault

LONDON, England, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linnworks, a leading e-commerce enablement software and order management systems ("OMS") provider, has announced its formal agreement to acquire SkuVault, a leading U.S.-based provider of inventory management software ("IMS") and warehouse management systems ("WMS") solutions. The deal brings together two companies with a shared vision of accelerating growth for omnichannel sellers. Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"), a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital commitments under management, will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.

"We are very excited for the combination of our local and global talent that will drive significant value to our customers, employees and partners," said Callum Campbell, CEO of Linnworks. "We deeply appreciate SkuVault's leading position within the North American market, driven by its highly differentiated product that offers rich features and functionality across the IMS and OMS value chain, as well as its deep WMS and third-party logistics ("3PL") capabilities. We look forward to the depth of experience and spirit of innovation that the SkuVault team will bring to the shared company."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Linnworks team to drive strategy and innovation in our industry and increase value for our customers," said Andy Eastes, CEO and Co-Founder of SkuVault. "Together, we intend to address the most difficult challenges growing omnichannel sellers face and help our customers seamlessly integrate their sales channels and warehouses, fulfill orders more efficiently, and ultimately, grow their respective businesses faster." Upon closing, Linnworks and SkuVault will combine their strengths to offer robust IMS/OMS solutions in the market, with an excellent user experience, extensive breadth and depth of functionality, and globally available implementation and support services.

"We look forward to working with both the Linnworks and SkuVault teams to establish a global category leader in a fast-growing market segment with increased platform breadth and global coverage of customer profiles," said Peter Chung, a managing director at Marlin. "We believe the businesses are highly complementary, not only from a geographic perspective, but also with each bringing strengths across a number of key product capabilities in order management, inventory management, analytics & forecasting, warehouse management and 3PL support," said Grant Schachter, a principal at Marlin. "The acquisition of SkuVault underscores Linnworks' mission to build a leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and OMS solutions," said Roland Pezzutto, a managing director at Marlin. "Both companies have exhibited strong growth historically, and this transformative merger creates a unique opportunity to accelerate growth through investment in product innovation, go-to-market strategy, account management and support."

Raymond James & Associates served as SkuVault's financial advisor. SkuVault's legal advisor was Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP. DC Advisory acted as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP and Mayer Brown International LLP served as legal advisors to Linnworks and Marlin. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a leading commerce automation platform that enables the world's major marketplaces and sales channels to manage their multi-channel inventory, orders and fulfillment from a single dashboard while providing deep insights across operations. By equipping brands and retailers to conduct commerce wherever their customers are, Linnworks powers businesses to drive growth and boost brand success. Linnworks processes over $8 billion in gross merchandise value each year globally and serves some of the world's largest, recognizable brands. For more information, please visit www.linnworks.com.

About SkuVault

SkuVault's warehouse and inventory management platform solves one of the biggest challenges in omnichannel retail: managing and tracking inventory at scale. By integrating with critical shipping, e-commerce and channel management platforms, SkuVault delivers inventory quantity, location and velocity with certainty. Today, over 1,200 of the world's best product sellers trust SkuVault to ensure the success of their businesses. For more information, please visit www.skuvault.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

Contact:

Greg Richards

greg.richards@skuvault.com

