TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives Diamond Award for Outstanding Marketing Achievements

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union was honored with a Diamond Award, which recognizes outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.



The award was presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,300 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising and community events to financial education, social media and beyond.

TopLine won the Direct Mail series category for its "Staycation" themed Home Equity Line of Credit campaign. TopLine's HELOC Campaign was designed to promote their HELOC product to members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people had to cancel vacations and were staying home to keep themselves and families safe, this created the perfect opportunity for a "Staycation" campaign theme. The campaign included a direct mail piece, lobby posters and was included in TopLine's monthly newsletter. TopLine's winning entry also took home "Category's Best" honors.

"With 1,195 entries in 35 categories, this year's competition for the prestigious Diamond Awards has been like no other. Only the very best of the best entries were selected for a Diamond Award and from those, only a few were named Category's Best," said Marella Nardotti, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council's Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing at NextMark Credit Union.

"We are honored to be recognized by CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council for our credit union marketing efforts," said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, TopLine Financial Credit Union. "We are excited to continue to educate consumers about the benefits of using credit unions for all of their banking needs, grateful for being acknowledged, and would also like to extend our congratulations to all the other credit unions honored this year."

Award winners were recognized at the council's 2022 annual conference held in Los Angeles, California. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to CUNA's website.

The CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council is a member-led community of marketing and business development professionals dedicated to providing relevant resources and tools essential for success to its members. The CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council is one of seven CUNA Councils, a network of thousands of credit union professionals nationwide. For more information, visit www.cunacouncils.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 13th largest, with assets of more than $680 million and serves nearly 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul's Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union's foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

