Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation XCPL, a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, and Centiment Capital Holdings, a privately held neurodata technology company, today announced that the two companies have successfully completed the previously announced acquisition agreements pursuant to which the Company acquired two operating subsidiaries of Centiment Capital Holdings, Advanced Research Machines LLC and Xerxes Trading Holdings LLC.

Advanced Research Machines is the company behind the mantis crypto trading technology and owns Centiment.io. Xerxes is a multi-asset class trading technology and will compliment ARM's High Frequency Trading Platform.

Current XCPL CEO Tim Matthews will oversee the integration of the Advanced Research Machines and Xerxes Trading Holdings business into the Company's operating platform.

"Completing these acquisitions marks a major milestone and achievement for our company and shareholders. I am not only honored to be working with Micah Brown, CEO of the acquired enterprises, but also JoJo Brim and Leah Daniels-Butler, who are working diligently within our M & A strategy," said Mr. Matthews.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

