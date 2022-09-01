Christmas Tree Shops Brings Big Bargains to New Store in Estero, FL

MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) has officially opened the doors of its new store in Estero, FL this past weekend. Located at 8020 Mediterranean Drive, the 33,190-square-foot store boasts spacious aisles and large displays of unique merchandise for a comfortable shopping experience while still offering the exciting treasure hunt customers love. On September 10, CTS will be celebrating the new store with a grand opening event, including a ribbon cutting ceremony and a day full of fun activities, music and CTS swag bags (while supplies last).



Contrary to its name, CTS is not a year-round Christmas store, but rather a one-stop shop for seasonal, entertaining and decorating essentials at bargain prices. The brand is well-known for its ever-changing assortment of products, from bed and bath, paper and party goods, to food and storage, indoor and outdoor home decor and much more. In addition to basics, CTS has exclusive collections, such as The Grainhouse® and Petal and Stone™, with one-of-a-kind merchandise for every style and every budget. The brand's goal is to continue to deliver an unmatched selection of seasonal products, while expanding its offering of everyday staples to help customers create the home of their dreams.

"We receive many requests from CTS fans to expand into their communities, and we are thrilled to welcome them," said Owner and CEO Pamela Salkovitz. "Coconut Point in Estero is an exciting opportunity to introduce our unique brand experience to more customers."

Southwest Florida is the first of three Florida regions that are set to welcome new stores in late 2022, with Pembroke Pines and Sarasota opening in early fall. CTS now operates 81 stores in 20 states.

"We're delighted to serve the residents of southwest Florida," said Owner and Executive Chairman Marc Salkovitz. "We are excited to grow our locations, further evolve the brand and gain new CTS fans along the way."

About Christmas Tree Shops

CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 81 stores in 20 states. To learn more about CTS, please visit: www.christmastreeshops.com

