Alexandra Palace is the Only 5-Star Hotel in the Loire Valley, France

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandra Palace, the newly renovated 17th century castle owned by La Maison Younan, has become the first and only 5-Star Hotel in the Loire Valley, France, being conveniently located just a short drive from major cities Niort, Poitiers, and beach town La Rochelle. The registered Historic French Monument sits atop an 18-hole golf course, Golf du Petit Chêne, and is surrounded by 160 acres of wooded parks and ponds, while offering state-of-the-art amenities like a 300,000 bottle wine & cognac cellar, El Septimo Premium Cigar Lounge, Gourmet French Restaurant, Le Daniels, spa, and private events venue center.

The Hotel just completed the reconstruction of its third floor of suites, increasing its space while adding new amenities for its guests to enjoy, including a spa overlooking the golf course that offers full-service from the Hotel's Bar & Restaurant, and a beautiful glass orangery that can be booked for private weddings and events.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of La Maison Younan states, "After six years of continuous renovations, it is a true honor to see this historic monument restored to its natural splendor, while significantly investing into the property to create ultra luxury experiences for guests to enjoy while spending the night in a castle."

Younan continues, "Every room of this castle tells a story from centuries ago, making guests feel comfortable, like they are at their second home-away from home. But, at the same time, guests experience the ultimate luxury experience in our newly refurbished and extremely ornate suites, bathrooms, and common areas, along with the impeccable 5-star royal service and treatment that our staff offers."

To book your stay at Alexandra Palace, visit hotelalexandrapalace.com.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company's strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d 'Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Attachments

Alexandra Younan Younan Company 8187039600 ayounan@younancompany.com