INDIANA RECORD-BREAKING 47.9M LISTING

B. Edward Ewing's Big Tree Farm Offered for Sale

by Key Associates Signature Realty

SANTA CLAUS, IN, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Associates Signature Realty, a real estate brokerage, has ofﬁcially secured one of the most significant listings in the history of the state of Indiana. Big Tree Farm Estate (BigTreeFarmEstate.com) is being offered for sale for a limited time. Kara Hinshaw and the "Key Team" will showcase this beautiful property offered at $47.9 million with expectations of selling the legacy estate to an individual or corporation that is attracted to its world-class amenities and southern Indiana charm. Kara and her team will be working with the owner, Ed Ewing, to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime listing receives global attention.

"I have seen this property created over my lifetime. It's special to me, like our magical town, and the millions of visitors it brings to the area each year. Mr. Ewing has created a masterpiece that feels like a health spa or resort. This is one of the most beautiful and unique properties you will ever visit. It's amazing, world class, and one-of-a-kind," said Hinshaw.

Ewing had a chance to talk about the creation of his 30-year project and explain his vision behind creating the estate. As spectacular as it is, "special" would be an understatement when describing Big Tree Farm. This truly magnificent estate has stolen the hearts of millions of locals, celebrities, and guests from around the world. Mr. Ewing ended the interview by answering a ﬁnal question about what he loves most about the property... With no hesitation, he said, "peace".

