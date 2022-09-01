New TVOkids Original Sunny's Quest showcases the stories of Black children across Canada

Toronto, ON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids, the internationally celebrated children's media and digital learning organization, and Apartment 11 Productions, a leader in producing series that encourage kids to think big, are thrilled to announce the premiere of TVOkids Original Sunny's Quest, a new series that features first-person stories told by Black children from across Canada.

Premiering on TVOkids.com, YouTube and smart TV services on September 13, 2022, the 20 x 7-minute episode series will introduce viewers to 20 children from diverse backgrounds who share their hobbies, talents, heritage and dreams for the future.

"Sunny's Quest is an exciting opportunity to spotlight Black children doing what they love most at home and in their communities," says Kirsten Hurd, executive producer of TVOkids. "The series was inspired by the incredible stories about Indigenous children featured in Raven's Quest, another TVOkids collaboration with Apartment 11 Productions that connected viewers with smart and curious kids we don't see represented on screen enough."

"We are thrilled to make a TV series produced, written and directed by Black Canadians about Black Canadian kids' lives," adds Jonathan Finkelstein, president and executive producer at Apartment 11 Productions.

"It is an honour to create opportunities and work with a BIPOC production team on a Canadian television series that authentically portrays Black Canadian stories," says Sabine Daniel, producer at Apartment 11 Productions. "In Sunny's Quest, Afro-descendant children celebrate their culture and heritage, inspiring relevant discussions on the Black experience in Canada."

TVOkids Original Sunny's Quest features trailblazing children from cross-cultural communities. There is a young boy advocating for racial equality, a gymnast hoping to make it to the Olympics and an aspiring astronaut looking to launch an ambitious dream career. The series highlights how these young changemakers are paving the way for many generations in activism, athletics and creative arts. Families everywhere will enjoy learning about these children while exploring daily life in diverse communities across Canada.

In each episode, a child is paired with a notable Black Canadian inspirational figure who shares insight on how to thrive in today's environment. The public figures appearing this season include Woody Belfort, Philesha Chandler, Luigi "City" Fidelia, Tracie Melchor, Sekou Kaba, Dr. Alexandra Bastiany, Nam Kiwanuka (of TVO's The Thread), Naomy Grand-Pierre, Osvaldo Jeanty, Vicki Joseph, Latoya Webley, Dr. Louise Edwards, Brian Quaye, Richard Adu-Bobie, Wendie Wilson, Elladj Baldé, Prosper Laguerre, Bruny Surin, Sabine Daniel and Shasta Averyhardt.

Watch TVOkids Original Sunny's Quest on TVOkids.com, YouTube and smart TV services starting Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The series is also casting for its second season. Families can apply now through the application form.

Follow TVOkids Original Sunny's Quest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for new episodes and fun learning from the series. Subscribe to the bi-weekly That TVOkids Newsletter and follow @TVOkids on Instagram and Facebook.

Information on series production

Jonathan Finkelstein, the founder of Apartment 11 Productions, is the executive producer for the series, and Mindy Laxer is the co-executive producer. The series producer is Sabine Daniel. Kirsten Hurd is the executive producer for TVOkids. TVOkids Original Sunny's Quest is produced by Apartment 11 Productions in association with TVOKids and is made with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, Shaw Rocket Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Quebec Film and Television Tax Credit.

All media materials are accessible here.

-30-

About Apartment 11 Productions

Founded in 2000 and led by its President, Jonathan Finkelstein, Apartment 11 Productions consistently delivers quality, story-driven rating successes to its global broadcast partners. The Montreal-based creative hub has produced more than 300 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming, mostly for children's and youth audiences. Apartment 11 collaborates with almost every major Canadian broadcast partner, including CBC, YTV, Bell Media, TVO, Radio-Canada, and TFO and international partners, including BBC, Nickelodeon, Discovery, ABC (Australia), and Cirque du Soleil. There are 150 countries airing shows produced by Apartment 11 Productions. Apartment 11 Productions has won a Peabody Award, multiple Japan Prize awards (including the Grand Prix), Youth Media Alliance Awards, Gemini/Canadian Screen Awards, a Viewers' Choice Kidscreen Award and has also been nominated for two International Emmy Awards. For more information, please visit Apartment11.tv

About TVO Media Education Group

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

TVO streaming channels: Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android, LG, Roku and Samsung.

Media:

Stéphanie Princivil

Publicist

The Hue PR

steffie@thehue.co

Gulnihal Zileli

Manager, Audience Development

TVO

gzileli@tvo.org

Stéphanie Princivil The Hue PR steffie@thehue.co Gulnihal Zileli TVO gzileli@tvo.org