The Canadian Franchise Association joins forces with the World Franchise Network

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) and World Franchise Network (WFN) are thrilled to announce their recent partnership. The collaboration between the CFA and the World Franchise Network is the first international relationship that exists between the CFA and an organization outside of North America.



The World Franchise Network was created by Global Franchise in 2020 with the mission to bring together franchise associations and trade bodies under one roof to encourage and foster greater connectivity between franchising nations.

Canada is one of the leading franchise markets worldwide, contributing over $120 billion each year to the Canadian economy*. The addition of the CFA to the growing World Franchise Network brings the number of WFN member organizations across the globe to 14.

"We set up the World Franchise Network to build bridges between the world's leading franchise authorities," says Richard Davies QFP, Advertising Director for the DC Thomson Franchise Portfolio. "Canada is an exceptionally vibrant franchise market and the partnership with the CFA gives members opportunities to look beyond their borders for growth and collaboration.

"We're excited to welcome CFA to the network and help give this leading authority - and its members - the opportunity to be part of the worldwide franchise conversation."

The CFA is a national, not-for-profit association of more than 700 corporate members representing over 40,000 franchise business owners. Its main goal is to serve people in the Canadian franchise community by providing support through advocacy programs, best-practice learning resources, growth opportunities, industry information and networking events. Even more, the CFA hosts an annual conference and awards gala bringing together the franchise community and sharing success together with its franchise systems.

"The CFA is excited to join forces with the World Franchise Network and connect internationally with the franchise world," says Sherry McNeil, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CFA. "With Canada being a major player in the franchise industry, we aim to serve as a gateway for internationally-minded entrepreneurs so they can expand and benefit from Canada's fast-growing franchise market."

The partnership between the CFA and the World Franchise Network will further the CFA's mission of Growing Together™ with the organization, working closely to share crucial intel and insights, keeping members informed on up-to-date industry stats, regulatory updates and more to strengthen the franchise community internationally.

*Source: Canadian Franchise Association

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of almost 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for more than 2 million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

About the World Franchise Network:

Set up by Global Franchise in 2020, the World Franchise Network builds bridges between the world's leading franchise authorities, and in turn, informs Global Franchise's audience about the biggest international updates in the franchising world. This is done through exclusive interviews with associations heads or representatives, as well as content partnerships that distribute market research and industry updates to as wide an audience as possible.

https://www.global-franchise.com/world-franchise-network

About Global Franchise:

Part of DC Thomson, one of the leading media organizations in the UK, Global Franchise is the definitive voice of international franchising. Created for enterprising, hard-working individuals, the magazine, website, awards, podcast, and digital publications are a complete package for franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, master franchisees, and entrepreneurial individuals who want to stay up to date with the latest industry trends and changes. It provides a platform for revered voices in the industry, as well as producing industry-leading editorial content to update its dedicated audience on everything they need to know. It highlights master franchise investment opportunities – perfect for investors looking for their next franchising success story – and sister publication What Franchise helps international brands enter the UK market.

https://www.global-franchise.com/

https://www.what-franchise.com/

