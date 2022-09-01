The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue 3,181,755 ordinary shares at NOK 0.73 per share to employees who participate in the company's 2021 Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP). The ESPP was approved by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021.

40 employees participated in the ESPP in this period. The participating employees have elected to invest a part of the base salary in ordinary shares in the company. Purchase takes place every six months.

Following the issue, the Company's share capital will be NOK 152,412,062.55 divided into 1,016,080,417 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Primary insiders

IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insiders in IDEX shares ISIN NO0003070609:

- CEO Vince Graziani acquired 133,565 ordinary shares at NOK 0,73 per share.

IDEX 2021 ESPP

The ESPP was approved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. Reference is made to the notice of said meeting where the plan document for the ESPP was attached.

All employees in the Company and its subsidiaries, except in China, have been offered to subscribe for shares in the Company in connection with the ESPP. The ESPP is structured around two contribution periods, starting on 1 September and 1 March and lasting for the following six months. During each contribution period, a fixed amount (up to 20% of the employee's gross base salary) is withheld from the employee's net salary each month. The employee may sign up to participate in the ESPP from the date of the public disclosure of the interim report before the contribution period until the beginning of the contribution period. Unless the employee actively withdraws from the ESPP, participation is automatically renewed for the same amount for subsequent contribution periods. The board's resolution to issue new shares in connection with the ESPP is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 12 May 2021 to increase the Company's share capital in connection with the ESPP.

In accordance with the ESPP, the subscription price is the lower closing price of the Company's share, as traded on Oslo Børs, on the first or last day of the contribution period, less 15% discount. Payment of the subscription amount is made out of the relevant employee salary withholding.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") Article 1 (5) h, issuance of shares in connection with the ESPP is exempt from the obligation to publish a listing prospectus.

