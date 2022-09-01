The AJMC Institute for Value-Based Medicine Hosts "Closing the Access Gap: Ensuring Innovation Saves Lives" Event in Orange County, CA

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that it will host an Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) event on oncology in Orange County, Ca., on September 15. The event, "Closing the Access Gap: Ensuring Innovation Saves Lives," will be held in partnership with City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, at the Irvine Marriott from 5:30-9:00 p.m. PT.



Launched more than five years ago, AJMC®'s IVBM series events create a unique forum where expert faculty discuss their experiences and offer insights for implementing value-based care among oncology and population health stakeholders. The sessions feature a diverse panel of health care professionals – including physicians, pharmacists, nurses, practice administrators and payers – who deliver engaging conversations focused on key learnings and new opportunities.

"We're proud to partner with City of Hope for our oncology conference as part of our IVBM series. City of Hope's mission to transform the future of cancer care is critical work – one that aligns with our goal to convey the latest research for optimal patient outcomes," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC®. "We're looking forward to hearing valuable insights from these esteemed experts on ways they are increasing patient accessibility for the Orange County community."

The event will feature the following sessions:

Welcome and Introduction Presenter: Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president, government affairs at City of Hope and editor-in-chief of Evidence-Based Oncology

Panel: The Scalability of the Patient Experience — The Role of the Academic Cancer Center and Its Partnership With Community Oncologists Presenters: Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD, director, employer strategy, AccessHope at City of Hope Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president, government affairs at City of Hope and editor-in-chief of Evidence-Based Oncology Mary Cianfrocca, DO, MBA, senior medical director, community practices at City of Hope

Featured Speaker: 20 Years of Progress — The Remarkable Story of HIV and Blood Cancer Remission through Stem Cell Transplant Presenters: Ahmed Aribi, MD, assistant professor, division of leukemia at City of Hope Jana Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, division of infectious diseases, AccessHope at City of Hope

Panel: How High-Tech Precision Medicine Is Transforming Oncology and Saving Lives Presenters: Edward Kim, MD, physician-in-chief, orange county, vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center at City of Hope Amrita Krishnan, MD, director, Judy and Bernard Briskin Center for Multiple Myeloma Research at City of Hope Cristian Tomasetti, MD, director, Center for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection at City of Hope

Panel: Bringing the Moonshot Back to Earth — Achieving the Goals of the Cancer Moonshot Through Tangible Benefits for patients Presenters: Steven Rosen, MD, provost and chief scientific officer, Irell & Manella Cancer Center director's distinguished chair at City of Hope Eileen Smith, MD, professor and chair, department of hematology and hematopoietic cell transplantation at City of Hope



"As steadfast advocates for cancer patients, we aim to ensure they receive timely, state-of-the-art care," said Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president for government affairs of City of Hope. "In partnership with AJMC®, we are so pleased to provide this forum for sharing innovations and best practices in the field of oncology with our peers as we strive toward one common goal: to save more lives."

To learn more about the event, visit the registration page.

