With 5.70% CAGR, Additive Masterbatch Market Size Worth USD 5289.02 Million by 2028 | Global Additive Masterbatch Industry Trends, Share, Manufacturers, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Additive Masterbatch Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, Flame-retardant, Others), By Carrier Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Others), By End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Additive Masterbatch Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3,792.50 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 5,289.02 million by 2028."

The report analyses the Additive Masterbatch market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Additive Masterbatch market.

What is Additive Masterbatch? How big is the Additive Masterbatch Industry?

Market Overview:

A masterbatch is a potent combination of pigments and additives that has been heated up and encapsulated in a carrier resin before being cooled and chopped into granules. When making plastic, masterbatch enables the processor to color raw polymer inexpensively. Additive masterbatch is employed to manufacture packaging that meets industry standards and criteria. The need for additive masterbatch is expected to increase due to the packaging industry's fast expansion and the rising demand for efficient packaging materials.

A masterbatch is a solid or liquid plastic additive that gives the plastic a certain color or quality. It is a concentrated mixture of dyes or additives that are heated into a carrier resin, which is then condensed during the cooling process and cut into the desired shape. Masterbatches enable the technique to color raw polymer inexpensively while making plastic. Additive masterbatch is a new, cutting-edge invention on the market. The growing need for new products drives the market for additive masterbatch.

Market Dynamics:

The market for additive masterbatch is being investigated by the rise in high-quality and long-lasting goods. The massive increase in the usage of plastics and the demand for light packaging are driving up the price of additive masterbatch. The pharmaceutical, food, and customer asset packaging and end-use industries are boosting the additive masterbatch market.

Despite this stringent law, the growing awareness of the need for plastics to be used sparingly may act as a barrier to the growth of the goods business. The use of plastic products is practically prohibited in many countries, which might currently be a limitation on business. Numerous opportunities are expected to arise in the future due to the significant order for the masterbatches used in the production of food and alcohol packaging.

Additive Masterbatch Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The development of COVID-19 was a factor that delayed the rise of the additive masterbatch business. However, now that the lockdown has been lifted, markets are once again starting to pick up speed. The sudden increase in CAGR was caused by the desire for the growth of the additive masterbatch market, which will revert to levels similar to those seen before the epidemic once it has been contained.

In the global market for additive masterbatch, regional and international companies now compete aggressively with one another. When lockdowns are lifted in a number of countries, it is expected that strategic mergers and technological improvements will help additive masterbatch companies grow their markets in a big way.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Additive Masterbatch market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Additive Masterbatch market size was worth around US$ 3,792.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 5,289.02 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By type, the antimicrobial category dominated the market in 2021.

By carrier resin, the polyethylene category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, in 2021, the Asia-Pacific region will represent the largest market for additive masterbatch.

Additive Masterbatch Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global additive masterbatch market is segregated based on type, carrier resin, end-user industry, and region. The market is segmented by type: antimicrobial, antioxidant, flame-retardant, and others. Antimicrobial segments will dominate the market in 2021. Based on carrier resin, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and others. The polyethylene segment dominates the market in 2021.

Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, building & construction, agriculture, and others. The Packaging segment dominates the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The additive masterbatch is divided into five regions: Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Due to a rise in plastic usage in this area, Asia Pacific is the largest stakeholder in the additive masterbatch market in 2021. The increase in demand results from several end-use industries, such as packaging, building and construction, automotive and transportation, and consumer goods. It is projected that the growth of these businesses will raise consumer demand for the product during the next eight years.

The Asia Pacific will hold the largest market share due to European automakers moving to Asia's low-cost markets and the construction of vehicle production facilities in this region.

Report Scope:

Competitive Players

In light of the current enterprises, the global Additive Masterbatch market has a large scope. With FDA restrictions in place, the dominant businesses have a competitive advantage and continue to dominate the industry. The major global companies also have a geographic reach and a high level of brand awareness among customers, giving them an advantage.

Some of the main players in the global Additive Masterbatch market include

Clariant AG

Schulman Inc.

Polyone Corporation

PlastikaKritis S.A.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

DOW Corning Corporation

O'neil Color & Compounding

Penn Color Inc.

Polyplast Muller GmbH

RTP Company

Tosaf Group

Recent Industry Developments:

March 2021 : Ampacet, a major producer of masterbatches, has announced the expansion of its ScratchShield products, which help shield plastic items against dings and dents caused by manufacturing, shipping, and handling operations.

: Ampacet, a major producer of masterbatches, has announced the expansion of its ScratchShield products, which help shield plastic items against dings and dents caused by manufacturing, shipping, and handling operations. March 2021: An international chemicals firm recognized for its peroxide and blowing agent masterbatches, Zebra-chem GmbH, has officially been bought by materials science expert Milliken & Co. These new polymers may include up to 100% recycled material thanks to peroxide masterbatches.

The global Additive Masterbatch market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Antimicrobial

Antioxidant

Flame-retardant

Others

By Carrier Resin

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Others

By End-use Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Carrier Resin, End-use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

