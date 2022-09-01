Interactive Display Market Size to Surpass Around USD 87.1 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently announced a report on "Interactive Display Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030".



Regional Snapshots

North American region will have the largest market share during the forecast period. This region has dominated the market in the past with a market share of about 27%. There has been an increase in the use of interactive display in many industries across the North American region increased use of interactive display in restaurants, education sector, government sectors, retail sectors and corporate sectors will drive the market growth in the North American region. The United States is expected to have the largest demand for interactive display in the coming years period there has been an increase in the adoption of the interactive display in the form of kiosks end tables in many industries.

The Asia Pacific region will also have a good growth during the forecast period. The population in this region is tech savvy and there is an increased awareness regarding the use of this technology which happens to be easy to use and helpful in saving time. The use of interactive displays has provided better experience to the consumers in different industries and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. There is an increased use of touch tables in many nations across the Asia Pacific region like that in India, China and Japan. The market is also expected to grow well during the forecast period in the European region. There is a growing demand for interactive screens in this region especially in the educational industry.



Report Highlights

On the basis of the type of display the interactive kiosks is expected to dominate the market in the coming years period this segment has dominated the market in the past and it will play a very important role in providing tailored solutions to the clients. The use of interactive kiosks has been extremely beneficial for the retail industry as it helps in providing great experience to the consumers and improves the level of efficiency in the operations. Interactive kiosks are extremely beneficial to the consumers as they display the information regarding the prize and the availability of various products that the consumers can purchase. And this can be done even in the absence of a staff member. It happens to be extremely user friendly.

There will be an increased use of interactive display in the financial institutes as well as the banks. These displays will show all the information related to the financial sectors. It will be helpful in providing information on the products available at the bank and the financial institutes. Consumers will be able to compare the available products and make the purchases on the basis of their understanding. It will help in saving the time of the employees as well as the consumers. It is also extremely helpful in providing feedbacks.

Educational institutes are also expected to adopt interactive displays as it is extremely beneficial in enhancing the learning experience and activities. Digitization in the education sector who will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North American region has adopted interactive displays to a great extent in the education sector. The use of these displays in the stores like Walmart is also expected to drive the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 41.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 87.1 Billion CAGR 8.59% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), Promethean World Ltd (US), Pro Display Group (UK), SMART Technologies (Canada), Sharp (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ViewSonic (US), Elo Touch Solutions (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), Horizon Display (US), TableConnect GmbH (Austria)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

There has been an increased demand for interactive displays as the consumers are aware about the importance of its use in various sectors. The retail sector has adopted the interactive displays as it is helpful in providing better consumer experience. It also helps in providing easy access to the products available at the retail store. Consumers are attracted to such stores to a great extent due to and ease of access and time saving process. It helps in providing an enhanced experience to the shoppers and also provides an engaging experience. All of these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Use of interactive displays in the educational industry has helped in providing better retention capacities in the children as the use of videos and audio collaborated in the platform provides enhanced output.

Restraints

There has been a great demand for touch tables in many industries like hospitality, level and tourism, education etc but touch tables happen to be expensive and the availability of these tables is less in many regions. These factors happen to be major restraints in the growth of the market. The tables can be tailored to fit the needs of various consumers but the customization becomes expensive which is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Manufacturing a single table according to the needs of the consumer every time is an expensive affair.

Opportunities

Continuous research and development activities has helped the market in coming up with advancements in the existing technology. It has been extremely beneficial in providing better features in the already existing products. Integration of better technologies in the interactive whiteboards have made these whiteboards user friendly. Increased use of artificial intelligence is expected to provide great amount of opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the use of artificial intelligence in many industries and the use of artificial intelligence in the interactive products will take the products to a new level.

Challenges

Most of the display units or the interactive displays are used in the outdoor environments. The use of monitors and the interactive kiosks are extremely common and they are used in the environment where it comes in contact with different environmental conditions. The brightness of these devices needs to be set to automatic in order to meet the conditions of the day and night patterns. The use of these interactive displays in the indoor environments is easy or as compared to the outdoor environments. there is a need for developing equipment that shall be useful even in the outdoors and will provide the same efficiency.

Recent developments

LG display developed stretchable displays as it was selected by the ministry of trade of South Korea. This organization was expected to lead South Korea's national project in the year 2020.



Market Segmentation

By Display Type

Interactive tables

Interactive kiosk

Interactive monitor

Interactive video call

Interactive Whiteboard





By Panel Size

17–32"

32–65"

65" and Above





By Panel Type

Flat

Flexible

Transparent





By Technology

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

By Application

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





