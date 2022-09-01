Smart Communications Listed as 2022-23 Hot CX Solution Company for the Sixth Year in a Row

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it has been included as a 2022-23 Hot Customer Experience (CX) Solution Company in the DOCUMENT Strategy annual issue.



DOCUMENT Strategy is the premier media company dedicated to the professional development of executives, directors and managers involved in the core areas of customer communications management (CCM), enterprise content management and information management strategies.

"It's undeniable that delivering and maintaining a superior customer experience is a top priority for companies," said Ken Waddell, Publisher & Vice President at DOCUMENT Strategy. "Hot CX Solutions, like Smart Communications, can be a strategic technology partner to help businesses meet customer expectations of frictionless and rewarding interactions."

"We're proud to be the only Customer Conversation Management (CCM) platform listed on this year's Hot CX Solutions. Creating the best customer experience leads not only to higher loyalty, but also heightened operational efficiencies – two critical levers for impact in today's challenging economy," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "As the only SaaS-based CCM platform, we take seriously our role in helping today's leading enterprises optimize their technology ecosystems and deliver superior, personalized experiences across the many interactive channels that customers prefer."

The Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform combines a range of mission-critical capabilities within a single platform to deliver personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience. This innovation redefines CCM and uniquely aligns with today's imperatives for enterprises to operate more efficiently at scale and to connect into existing technologies. With a more complete view of each customer, enterprises can engage in smarter conversations with customers, all while taking the customer experience to a new level.

The 2022-23 Hot Customer Experience (CX) Solution Company recognition follows the recent announcement of Smart Communications receiving the Xplor International Technology of the Year Award as well as the many accolades that Smart Communications has achieved in 2022, including being named as a Leader in 3 analyst evaluations including IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022, 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard and the Aragon Globe for Workflow and Content Automation, 2022.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

