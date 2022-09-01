WASHINGTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex IBEX, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Julie Casteel, CMO and Chief Strategic Accounts Officer, has become a member of Professional Women in Healthcare® (PWH). The organization is dedicated to empowering women to lead and succeed in the healthcare supply chain industry.



PWH provides a national voice and progressive leadership for women in healthcare products manufacturing and delivery industries. Their goal is to reach all women in our industry and empower them in their personal and professional lives, as well as integrate leadership development for all individuals within the industries they serve.

"I am delighted to join Professional Women in Healthcare to help create a platform for progressive leadership and mentoring for the next generation of women leaders," said Casteel. "Preparing and empowering women and organizations to better compete in the marketplace through education, mentoring and networking has been my passion throughout my career."

In the healthcare industry, ibex connects the touchpoints throughout the customer experience lifecycle, from patient and member enrollment to payment, billing, plan inquiry to collections. Bringing to bear expertise from serving some of the world's most valuable healthcare and consumer brands, ibex delivers an end-to-end, digital-first customer experience that today's healthcare consumers demand.

"As the founder and corporate sponsor of the Women of ibex, a program that increases opportunities for women at the executive level within the company, I look forward to sharing my ideas and voice to advance diversity and women leadership in healthcare," added Casteel.

About PWH

PWH is an organization dedicated to ongoing professional leadership development in healthcare businesses. We are a member organization providing a national voice and progressive leadership for women in healthcare products manufacturing and delivery industries. Our goal is to reach all women in our industry and empower them in their personal and professional lives. We are also committed to integrated leadership development for all individuals within the industries we serve.

Professional Women in Healthcare (PWH) prepares women and organizations to compete in a dynamic marketplace by providing professional development opportunities through education, mentoring and networking, to deliver outstanding business results. Our Mission: Empowering women to lead and succeed. Our Vision: A healthcare industry equally led by women.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fb626f6-da73-4707-855e-c89125ef54da.