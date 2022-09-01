Antiseptic and Disinfectants Market Size to Hit Around USD 69 Bn by 2030

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antiseptic and disinfectant market size was estimated at USD 48 billion in 2021. The increasing prevalence of diseases which are of life-threatening character has increased the demand for better antiseptics and disinfectants in the market. The huge geriatric population and children residing all over the world has increased the demand for advanced disinfectant products which provide better safety from infectious diseases. the huge number of people who are getting infected from infectious diseases all over the world has also emerged as a major growth factor for the market. The outbreak of the pandemic head a considerable impact on the growth of the antiseptic and disinfectant market as spread of infection through contact was one of the modes for spreading this infection. The huge number of people who are opting for advanced services and facilities for sanitation has helped the market to grow. Titles such as hospitals, households and laboratories demand higher level of sanitation to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.



Key Takeaways:

Based on type, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment exhibited revenue share of around 31.6% in 2021.

By product, the medical device disinfectants segment accounted revenue share of around 45.8% in 2021. However, the enzymatic cleaners segment is growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

By sales channel, the B2B segment accounted 65.5% revenue share in 2021.

By end user, the hospital segment hit revenue share of around 46.4% in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period.

North America accounted 34.5% revenue share in 2021.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2022 to 2030.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical region of North America has emerged as the largest market for antiseptic and disinfectants due to the huge consumption which has been observed in the healthcare sector. The various government initiatives which have helped the various developments to take place in the healthcare sector has helped the market to grow considerably. A huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population in this region has emerged as a major growth factor for the market. The people belonging to the geriatric age group are prone to a number of diseases and hence the market is showing a tremendous growth. The region of Europe has also emerged as a major market for sanitation procedures due to the rapid advancements which are made in the healthcare sector. Use of advanced antiseptic and disinfectants has been observed in this region. The increasing advancements which have been observed in the region of Asia Pacific has also proved to be a major growth factor for the market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type , alcohol and aldehyde has emerged as a major segment in the market due to its extensive use for disinfection and sanitization.

, the segment of institutional user has proved to be the largest market due to the heavy consumption of antiseptics and disinfectants in these sectors which require a high level of sanitation. On the basis of geography, in the region of North America has proved to be the largest market for disinfectants and antiseptic. The huge number of elderly people deciding in this region emerged as a major growth factor for the market.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 48 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 69 Billion CAGR 4.11% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Steris Plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M, eckitt Benckiser, Bio-Cide International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, BD



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases among the people has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the market. The huge number of hospitals that have emerged all over the world demand for better use of antiseptic and disinfectants with a view to maintain hygiene in the vicinity of the healthcare sector. This emerges as a major driving force for the growth of the market. Then greasing demand of high-quality disinfectants that have a better effect on the infectious organisms but at the same time provide maximum safety to the human beings has helped the market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time. Antiseptic sand disinfectants have been utilized on large scale in the household sector as well with the increasing awareness regarding the importance of hygiene. The outbreak of the pandemic had a considerable positive impact on the use of antiseptic and disinfectants due to the increasing demand for hygiene and safety.

Restraints

A shortage of skilled professionals available in the market who are trained for utilizing such advanced antiseptics and disinfectants has emerged as a major restraining factor for the growth of the market. Absence of a skilled labor force for utilizing such harmful materials can be a tremendous risk for the health of the people. Due to lack of proper knowledge regarding the utility of such materials the work carried out by them is not up to the mark and hence the purpose of maintaining hygiene is not served. The rules and regulations imposed by the government regarding the introduction of antiseptics and disinfectants has proved to be another restraining factor for the growth of the market. These multiple reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population has increased the number of cases suffering with infectious diseases as these people possess a low immunity system which is prone to infectious diseases and hence need to be taken care of by providing maximum cleanliness and hygiene by the use of antiseptic and disinfectants. The use of high-quality antiseptics and disinfectants for maintaining hygiene around the geriatric population has helped the market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time. The health care system has been supported by the insurance companies by providing the people with reimbursement policies that will support they are disposable income and enable them to opt for advanced health care options. The advanced hospitals which have emerged over the period of time has attracted the potential customers suffering with infectious diseases.

Challenges

Various norms and guidelines have been imposed by the government regarding the use and introduction of disinfectants and antiseptic as they have a direct impact the health of the individuals. Lack of knowledge regarding the composition and usage of disinfectants hampers the quality of hygiene that is maintained in the healthcare sector such as hospitals and clinics which increases the risk of infectious diseases for the patients and health care workers. The outbreak of the pandemic had challenged the efficacy of the antiseptic and disinfectants as the spread of the infection was difficult to control even after using advanced chemicals. These multiple reasons have emerged as the challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recent developments

In June 2018, Johnson and Johnson was approached by Fortive company with a view to offer the advanced sterilization products unit for broadening its market reach and product range.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Phenols and derivatives

Quaternary ammonium compounds

Alcohol and aldehydes

Biguanides and amides

iodine compounds

Others

By Product

Enzymatic Cleaners

Medical Device Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants





By Sales Channel

B2B

FMCG

By End User

Institutional user

Domestic user

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





