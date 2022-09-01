Introducing Luxurious Cleaning Services of Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The skyrocketing growth of businesses in Charlotte has led Luxurious Cleaning Services LLC (LCS) into this market. LCS provides professional residential/commercial cleaning services through an ethical structure with the customer always #1. All LCS staff are uniformed, highly trained & certified as Professional House Cleaners; the commitment to safety includes background checks on all employees; there are customizable services for each client and unmatched attention to detail.

Both founders are veterans who served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. They share a love of the outdoors and fitness. Sarah is a cancer survivor whose determination and unwillingness to give up fueled the desire to become a business owner. Family and giving back to the community are especially important to Jonathan and Sarah. Jonathan and Sarah's life-long pursuit is to inspire everyone they meet and leave a positive impact on others.

With every clean, they donate a portion of the proceeds to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Shriners Children's is a network of nonprofit medical facilities across North America. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.

"We're excited about relocating LCS to Charlotte and coming into this booming market. LCS provides professional janitorial/commercial cleaning as well as superior residential cleaning services through an ethical company structure with the customer always #1," says Sarah Chamberlain, Founder/Co-Owner at Luxurious Cleaning Services LLC (LCS). With years of experience in the industry, LCS's commitment is to help to build a strong and healthy community. LCS strongly believes that a healthy community begins at home.

As businesses continue cropping up in and around Charlotte, Luxurious Cleaning Services LLC is elated to enter the competitive market. Jonathan Killam, Founder/Co-Owner at Luxurious Cleaning Services, says, "What separates LCS from other companies is our unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction achieved through offering customizable services for residential, commercial and short-term rentals."

At Luxurious Cleaning Services, it is their goal to contribute to the enhancement of the community by providing services that create a positive impact on quality of life.

Founded in 2021, Luxurious Cleaning Services is a fully insured house cleaning services company that provides comprehensive, high-quality, reliable cleaning solutions to residential, and commercial clients. LCS's continuous pursuit of perfection has resulted in consistent growth.

At LCS, they strive to build life-long relationships with all of their clients, resulting in a better quality of life. Luxurious Cleaning Services' goal is to help reduce clients' stress and increase their overall well-being. After all, a clean home is a happy and healthy home.

LCS is a small business that understands that the care and attention they provide each and every client contributes to their success. Luxurious Cleaning Services, LLC is Better Business Bureau accredited, Google verified and a part of the Charlotte and Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

