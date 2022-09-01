iCleanse Announces Michael Kalman, Founder and CEO of MediaCrossing Inc., to Board of Advisors

AVON, Conn., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCleanse, the leader in device disinfection and Digital Out of Home (OOH) media company, today announced that Michael Kalman will be joining iCleanse's Board of Advisors, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

Michael Kalman has decades of experience in digital advertising. As both a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of MediaCrossing Inc., Kalman led the advertising team dedicated to helping agencies and advertisers to earn and then own the "customer conversation." This is achieved through activating data and engaging audiences across all screens and media. In late 2021, MediaCrossing was sold to Kubient Inc., a publicly traded company that provides digital media software to advertisers, agencies, and publishers.

From December 2021 through April 2022, Kalman served as Kubient's President of Brand and Agency Partnerships. Prior to MediaCrossing, Kalman served as Vice President for ICON International. Kalman also serves on the board of The Jordan Porco Foundation to prevent teen suicide in Hartford, CT.

Additionally, Kalman's experiences that will benefit iCleanse moving forward include:

Comprehensive expertise in fueling growth and profitability

Development of a robust customer acquisition strategy focused on impact advertisers and agencies

Ability in raising investment capital and structuring corporate transactions

"There is incredible talent at iCleanse and I'm excited to be a part of the team," says Kalman. "In a very short period, iCleanse has developed a new digital Out of Home technology platform that is going to transform the way advertisers reach their customers at the point of sale and induce them to transact."

"We are thrilled to have Michael join us on our Board of Advisors," says Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. "Michael's extensive knowledge and connections will help iCleanse break barriers and completely transform and revolutionize the Digital OOH space."

About iCleanse: iCleanse (formerly ReadyDock) specializes in chemical-free UV-C disinfection for mobile devices and is a Digital Out of Home media company. Trusted by over 100 hospitals and retail locations nationwide, iCleanse is a trusted manufacturer and the original, patented, solution for fast, reliable, and touchless disinfection.

iCleanse Company Contact: Chelsey Clapper, VP Marketing & Design, chelseyclapper@icleanse.com

