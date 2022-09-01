New Study Finds MSPs Leveraging Automation to Overcome Backup Operations Challenges

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bocada, a backup monitoring and reporting automation company, released findings from the company's study, "MSP Backup Monitoring Trends Report: The Challenges and Evolutions Impacting MSP BaaS Offerings." The report uncovers the issues impacting MSP backup professionals today, and the key issues driving future resource planning.

Featuring commissioned survey findings from 100 global MSP professionals responsible for managing and/or influencing backup operations within their organizations, the study asked respondents about their current challenges, the issues impacting how they deliver BaaS services, and how broader IT trends like automation and cybersecurity are influencing their future planning.

Key survey insights include:

MSP BaaS professionals struggle to protect all assets amid growing data volumes. Nearly half of all MSP backup professionals cite complete asset protection and protecting growing data volumes as top challenges impacting them today.

A tension exists in MSPs between wanting to consolidate backup applications in use versus finding efficient ways to manage growing fragmentation. 45% of MSP backup professionals anticipate initiatives to decrease backup software applications, yet 41% anticipate initiatives geared toward managing a growing number of applications.

MSP data protection operators continue managing backup activities manually … but aim to change that soon. Almost two-thirds of MSP backup professionals report no automation across their recurring backup activities. However, about half anticipate some automation implementations over the next two years.

Greater resource allocation is going to backup operations. More than 50% of MSP backup professionals report that their teams' headcount and budget are up versus three years ago.

"This study's findings show an acknowledgment by MSPs that the classic challenges of protecting data during periods of massive data proliferation and environment complexity are not going away," said Matt Hall, Bocada's CEO. "MSPs wanting to win new business, and do so profitably, must overcome the difficulties inherent in managing customers with heterogeneous environments and demanding SLA guidelines. As we're seeing here, greater resource allocation and automation planning have already begun by those MSPs best positioning themselves to overcome these concerns."

