Porcelain Patch & Glaze Launches New Website and Branding

Porcelain Patch & Glaze of Watertown is pleased to introduce their newly updated website and branding to their refinishing services clients in the Greater Boston Area. Founded in 1938, Porcelain Patch & Glaze has been a leader in both residential and commercial tile and bathtub reglazing services as well as electrostatic painting for commercial and industrial buildings. Porcelain Patch & Glaze has prided itself on offering the finest quality refinishing services and customer service experience to homeowners, office managers and building managers all over New England.

About Porcelain Patch

Founded as a hobby of A. B. Smith, while working for a nearby paint company in Boston, Smith spent his evenings patching porcelain for neighbors. It wasn't long before he was able to interest appliance stores in the area into doing touch up repairing on refrigerators and stoves. With more work than could be handled on a part-time basis, he left his job in Boston and devoted full time to his porcelain patching business.

In 1946, Phillip J. Gleason joined Smith as a partner and eventually became President. The demand for their services continued to grow after World War II, as the availability of appliances increased. Appliance manufacturers, distributors, dealers, department stores, storage warehouses and truckers found it more profitable to utilize Porcelain Patch than to hire their own employees. Porcelain Patch & Glaze was purchased in 2020 by former employee and now current President, Dennis Torpey. To complement their long standing reputation for excellence, Mr. Torpey wanted to bring a more modern experience to the website and branding for his customers.

"We are excited to launch our new website and introduce the key information it provides for customers to better understand Porcelain Patch & Glaze's abilities. Our belief is that this new website will allow visitors a very informative experience, as it is full of features and customized solutions to meet all their refinishing needs," states Porcelain Patch Owner & President Dennis Torpey.

"Our hope is that all customers will enjoy the site and find the information they are looking for!"

For more information about Porcelain Patch & Glaze and their services, please visit https://porcelainpatch.com.

Contact Information: Porcelain Patch & Glaze 140 Watertown Street Watertown MA 02472 United States (617) 924-9100 https://porcelainpatch.com