Smile CDR Welcomes Erin Prymas as New Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, welcomes Erin Prymas as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Erin joins the company with more than 20 years of experience as a cross-functional team leader dedicated to building, scaling and leading teams that accelerate revenue growth and customer acquisition. As Smile CDR's CRO, Erin will help the company achieve continued revenue growth and alignment of strategy by driving integration between all revenue-related functions, including marketing, sales, customer support, pricing and revenue management.

"We are continuously advancing our company to ensure our products, services and solutions are providing better global health outcomes," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile CDR. "Ms. Prymas' leadership experience, dedication to talent development and responsibility for driving revenue growth will help Smile CDR exceed client expectations. We are excited to welcome her to our growing team and look forward to her contributions."

Within her role, Erin will oversee the development of effective go-to-market strategies and will ensure efficient revenue operations to support our accelerating growth and long-term profitability. Prior to joining Smile CDR, Erin previously worked at Amazon as the Head of Sales Strategy, Operations & Enablement, where she scaled Amazon Care, an Amazon Health Services initiative. Erin also previously worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she developed and led a team of Strategy and Planning professionals to define, land and execute AWS strategic priorities. She was at GE Healthcare prior to Amazon.

"The healthcare industry needs disruption and to do that we need to be able to efficiently, securely, and meaningfully share health data," said Erin. "The Smile CDR mission to achieve better global health through open standards is one of the main reasons I decided to join their team, and I'm excited to be able to help the industry recognize the possibilities that are offered by a complete, collaborative and comprehensive health data fabric and integration platform."

While at Amazon, Erin supported and encouraged other hiring managers to raise the bar when hiring external talent to ensure the company was able to continuously serve, delight and innovate for their customers. She will continue to develop great talent at Smile CDR and will strive to advance the company's #BetterGlobalHealth mission. Erin graduated with honors with a B.S. in Science-Business from the University of Notre Dame.

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate and meaningfully share health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

