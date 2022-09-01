Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report 2022: Supportive Government Initiatives Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Powertrain, ADAS & Safety System), by Propulsion, by Capacity, by Vehicle, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for less carbon-emitting and air combating commute is raising the sales of hybrid and battery-powered vehicles in the market.

The rising deployment of infotainment, autonomous driving, ADAS, and other body electronics in hybrid, ICE, and battery-powered vehicles is creating demand for electronic controlling devices such as electronic control units in the market. In addition, the rising consumer preference for technologically advanced luxury vehicles is fueling the sales of automotive electronic control units in the market.



Moreover, governments across the world are taking various initiatives to improve road safety by mandating the installation of ADAS systems, adaptive cruise control, anti-lock braking system, adaptive front lighting, and others in passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles.

For instance, in April 2016, Europe's new car assessment program was introduced to reduce the possibility of road accidents, thus it was mandatory to integrate the anti-lock braking system during production. Increasing implementation of safety systems is creating demand for system-controlling devices; thus, to control these systems, there is an increase in the usage of an automotive electric control unit, which is fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, consumers' growing preference for luxury vehicles boosts spending on the research & development of automotive ECUs, which is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market.



The rising demand for personal vehicles and increasing disposable income of consumers based in the emerging nations of the world are encouraging automobile manufacturers to develop and integrate advanced systems in the vehicle. They are incorporating advanced automotive electronic systems for controlling and proper functioning of these systems, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

However, the growth of the market is negatively affected due to an increase in the number of electronic control unit failures in the vehicle, which is creating unwanted disruptions and severe accidents. Besides, the market expansion is anticipated to be limited by the high costs of repair of electronic control units and the cost of programming and installation. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report Highlights

The growing popularity of Automotive Driver-Assisted System (ADAS) technology, including parking assistance, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), has been fueling the growth of the market

By capacity, the 32-Bit segment dominated the market with over 40.0% share in 2021 owing to the increased demand for these components due to their advantages such as decreased design complexity and low energy consumption

Based on vehicle, the increased popularity of luxury vehicles, rise in disposable income, and improved lifestyle of consumers have been propelling the growth of the passenger cars segment

