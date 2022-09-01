CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced that management will host a webcasted corporate presentation to the public on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman will provide an overview of the business model and discuss recent milestone achievements. The webcast will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session for dial-in attendees, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Real Good Foods Webcasted Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13732663

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1568223&tp_key=9b5745961c

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through September 28, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13732663. The webcast replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above.

About Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods RGF believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com . Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with more than 430,000 followers.

