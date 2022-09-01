Three Sixty Solar Introduces Senior Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. VSOL ("Three Sixty," "Three Sixty Solar," or the "Company"), an all-Canadian enterprise which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global market, is pleased to introduce two senior leaders instrumental to the vision and strategic ambitions for the venture, and to remind the public to visit the Company's website and please watch our introductory video.



Led by Brian Roth and Peters Sherba, Three Sixty Solar was founded with a mission to bring solar energy to people and places where it could never go before. The ability to install solar panels vertically rather than spread out across endless fields is designed to enable Three Sixty Solar tower customers to save up to 90% of the land they would have otherwise required to install the same amount of power with traditional ground-mounted solar. The executive team introduced below believes this is a concept that could hold disruptive potential across the global solar industry.

Brian Roth CEO & Director

Mr. Roth has served in the energy and building science sectors in a variety of roles for over 15 years. With both professional engineer and professional accountant designations, Mr. Roth is experienced with product development and commercialization, having previously been a part of the management team that grew dPoint Technologies Inc. in Vancouver, B.C., from a conceptual start-up to a commercial success which was eventually profitably sold. Mr. Roth is dedicated to making the transition to renewable energy sources both technically and economically feasible. He is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia with a Master of Business Administration degree, and of the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Peter Sherba, Founder & Director

Mr. Sherba is a successful business entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the energy sector. His primary focus is on clean energy initiatives and sustainable development. He has built and sold several successful electrical companies and in 2017 he started to develop and subsequently built what is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's first solar tower. Mr. Sherba is passionate about providing clean energy solutions, while being mindful of the natural habitats surrounding every project. Mr. Sherba was recently a graduate from the BDC Growth Driver Program, a two-year program attended through Ivy Business school in Toronto, where leadership and growing businesses was a focus. Mr. Sherba also has his FSRA licence for any electrical installations, including high-voltage and energy.

Three Sixty Solar's CEO, Brian Roth notes, "Vertical solar towers are a new category in the renewable energy market opening the way for customer opportunities. From farms, housing developments, industrial or recreational projects, wineries, First Nations building development, resource sector camps, rural, and remote residential communities, Three Sixty aims to provide developers an ability to integrate meaningful power generation into non-traditional spaces including densely populated urban areas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that between 200 GW and 250 GW of new solar will be installed globally each year over the next five years and our objective is to install at least 500 MW of that projected demand within that timeframe. We are delighted to have recently listed our common shares on the Tier 1 NEO Exchange under the trading symbol "VSOL" to gain investment community exposure as an integral part of our drive for success."

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. VSOL

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an all-Canadian enterprise which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global market. The company's premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar's unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the disruptive potential of the Company's solar towers, the locations in which solar towers can be installed, and the Company's ability to install solar towers generating at least 500 MW of electricity over the next five years.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated August 3, 2022 filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

