Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell is participating in the Drone Visionaries: Getting Drones to Work Today panel at the Commercial UAV Expo 2022 ("CUAV") at Caesars Forum, in Caesar's Palace Las Vegas, September 7, 2022.



Draganfly is an exhibitor at the event and will unveil three new cutting-edge North American-made technologies in the CUAV Exhibition Hall, booth #238. Contact us to learn more about our product line or book an appointment with the Draganfly Team at info@draganfly.com .

DETAILS OF PANEL:

WHO: Cameron Chell, President and CEO, Draganfly

WHAT: Featured Panel Discussion: Drone Visionaries: Getting Drones to Work Today

WHERE: Room 408-410, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

WHEN: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, | 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Pacific Time

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. For more information, visit www.expouav.com .

To receive a Free Exhibit Hall Only Pass or $100 off a Full conference registration register at https://www.xpressreg.net/register/uava0922/ and enter UAVA2230129 when prompted to enter a promo code.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U)) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information" as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎"may", "will", "expect", "intend", ‎‎‎‎‎"estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to Mr. Chell's participation in CUAV. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company's business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading "Risk Factors" ‎‎‎‎in the Company's most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements' best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎