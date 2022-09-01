Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell is participating in the Drone Visionaries: Getting Drones to Work Today panel at the Commercial UAV Expo 2022 ("CUAV") at Caesars Forum, in Caesar's Palace Las Vegas, September 7, 2022.
Draganfly is an exhibitor at the event and will unveil three new cutting-edge North American-made technologies in the CUAV Exhibition Hall, booth #238. Contact us to learn more about our product line or book an appointment with the Draganfly Team at info@draganfly.com.
DETAILS OF PANEL:
- WHO: Cameron Chell, President and CEO, Draganfly
- WHAT: Featured Panel Discussion: Drone Visionaries: Getting Drones to Work Today
- WHERE: Room 408-410, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
- WHEN: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, | 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Pacific Time
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. For more information, visit www.expouav.com.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U)) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
