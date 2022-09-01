ñol

Proterra to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc PTRA, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced members of Proterra's management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, N.Y. on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
  • Cowen's 15th Annual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference to be held virtually and webcast on Friday, September 9, 2022.
  • D.A. Davidson's 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com



Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
IR@proterra.com

Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
PR@proterra.com

