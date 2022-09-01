Global Soft Skills Training Market Report 2022: Integration of VR and AI With Training Modules Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Skills Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soft skills training market size reached US$ 23.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 47.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rapid urbanization, along with the growing requirement to minimize the skill gap among professionals across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the market growth. Organizations are emphasizing on providing high-quality training modules to their employees for encouraging holistic development and faster achievement of goals.

Furthermore, new employees are enrolled for soft skills training programs to inculcate the skills of delegation, cohesiveness and collaboration, which is also contributing to the market growth. Individuals are also increasingly investing in upgrading their skills and learning soft skills to attract more lucrative professional opportunities.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) with the training modules, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies offer repeatable and reusable content and are able to identify the specific requirement of each individual. Other factors, including rising expenditure on digital learning and acquiring new skills by the masses, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.



Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Soft Skills Training Market



6 Market Breakup by Soft Skill Type



7 Market Breakup by Channel Provider



8 Market Breakup by Sourcing



9 Market Breakup by Delivery Mode



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned





Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

D2L Corporation

edX Inc.

New Horizons Worldwide LLC

NIIT Limited

Pearson PLC

QA Limited

Skillsoft Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cj3fm

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900