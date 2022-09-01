OneDigital Executive Benefits Team Announces the Retirement of Andy Hart

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andy Hart has been a leader in the executive benefits industry for more than twenty-five years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Retirement at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company.



He began his career with Schoenke & Associates, a Washington, DC area executive benefits firm, and in 1998, joined Clark Consulting, quickly becoming one of the firm's top consultants. As part of the OneDigital executive benefits team, Andy served the deferred compensation and retirement benefits needs of client companies from Washington D.C. to Honolulu, Hawaii. While he worked with clients in a range of industries, Andy distinguished himself as a specialist in serving financial institutions in the design and implementation of executive benefits and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) programs.

A graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Specialization in Insurance and Risk Management, Andy earned FINRA Licensing Series 6, 63 and 65.

"Chris Nyland, Senior Vice President, and others on the OneDigital Executive Benefits Team," said Andy, "will continue to support and serve the clients who entrusted our organization and me with their executive benefits needs. It has been my privilege and honor to serve our clients and work alongside my colleagues at Fulcrum Partners and as part of the OneDigital executive benefits team."

Andy has dedicated his professional years to helping clients "finish strong." By following the same principles he recommended to clients, he now looks forward to many happy and rewarding retirement years. Andy's future includes time to travel with his wife, Dina, and the opportunity to fully enjoy the role of college dad while their two sons pursue degrees at the University of South Carolina.

The team at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, and his colleagues throughout the industry celebrate Andy's career of integrity, service and valued friendship.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience, and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing, and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

