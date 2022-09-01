SEATTLE, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. NAUT or "Nautilus"))), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced it has joined the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) Industrial Advisory Board (IAB).



Since its creation in 2006, the HUPO IAB has comprised industry leaders in the field of proteomics. As a member company, Nautilus will serve as an influential voice providing valuable input on technology and product innovation to the HUPO Council and its Executive Committee, as well as on industry trends relevant to HUPO and its pharmaceutical and biotechnology members and partners. The globally active committee supports academic and industrial leaders driving the development of innovative proteomics technologies and standards.

"We are delighted to join the HUPO Industrial Advisory Board and to more broadly contribute to the proteomics community," said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. "Nautilus is looking forward to participating as a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 HUPO World Congress, the premier international conference for proteomics."

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio