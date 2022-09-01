VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")BIGGBBKCF WKN: A2PS9W))), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), the crypto insights company, is pleased to share an update on Q2 business expansion milestones.



Blockchain Intelligence Group renewed its annual contract with a global crypto payments company for US $270K. The crypto payments company serves more than 100K retailers globally with real-time payments. It will continue using tools in Blockchain Intelligence Group's crypto insights ecosystem: QLUE™ for investigations and BitRank Verified® for automated risk monitoring.

Blockchain Intelligence Group also launched partnerships with two South Korean firms for market entry. The objective is to provide leading blockchain investigation support and automated risk monitoring to South Korean law enforcement and financial services. Blockchain Intelligence Group's Director of APAC will lead training sessions for 100+ law enforcement officers in September.

Blockchain Intelligence Group successfully tested interoperability with Travel Rule provider 21 Analytics . TRP is an open, decentralized, and collaborative Travel Rule protocol by OpenVASP Association. TRP helps Compliance meet FATF's Travel Rule Recommendations for Virtual Asset Service Providers.

"Blockchain Intelligence Group helps clients get maximum business value from digital assets and the blockchain," says Lance Morginn, president, Blockchain Intelligence Group. "From a major contract renewal to market entry in S. Korea, our team continues to deliver on our global expansion plans."

QLUE™ produces transaction-to-transaction crypto investigation analysis and threat intelligence for compliance, AML, fraud prevention, and law enforcement. QLUE™ is used by Fortune 500 banks and dozens of law enforcement organizations globally.

BitRank Verified® automates crypto risk monitoring to meet compliance requirements for banks, payment providers, crypto exchanges, crypto ATMs, and more. BitRank Verified® integrates with existing compliance systems seamlessly and reduces trading risk exposure related to cryptocurrencies.

Also, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate 850,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share for a period of five years. The stock options will be subject to vesting requirements over a period of up to 24 months. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has four portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), TerraZero (terrazero.com), and Luxxfolio (luxxfolio.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides crypto risk intelligence, investigations, and training. Banks, fintechs, crypto companies and law enforcement rely on its state-of-the-art solutions for digital assets. By offering intuitive tools for risk management, intelligence, compliance and investigations, and best-in-class data analytics, we help organizations unlock the potential of blockchain.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company's Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse's most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

Luxxfolio is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Luxxfolio provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets. BIGG owns ~15% of Luxxfolio.

