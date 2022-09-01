ñol

Connect Biopharma to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on September 13

by Globe Newswire
September 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 2 min read

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB (Connect Biopharma or the Company), a company developing therapeutics for T cell-driven inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, September 13, after market close. Following the press release, the Company will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The news release will be posted to the investor relations section of Connect Biopharma's website at: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/investors.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited
Connect Biopharma is a U.S. and China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell research. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company's lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company's second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company's third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/.


IR/PR CONTACTS: 
Ina McGuinness
T: +1 (805) 427-1372
imcguinness@connectpharm.com

Corporate Contacts:
info@connectpharm.com

