What you need to know:



Verizon is unbeaten in overall network performance in metro markets that are home to over 140 Division I colleges and universities, according to a count of cities tested by RootMetrics in the first half of 2022

Verizon has unbeatable network performance in the cities with the most college students in the United States, covering more than four million students at over two hundred colleges including those in NY, MA, FL, TX, DC and many more.

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you're headed to college for the first time or have your sights set on graduation, reliable wireless connectivity is critical for students and their families. But Verizon is the network college towns rely on – with the research to back it up.

According to a count of cities tested by RootMetrics in the first half of 2022, Verizon is unbeaten in overall network performance in metro markets that are home to over 140 Division I Colleges and Universities.1

Additionally, Verizon delivers unbeatable network performance in the cities with the most college students in the United States, covering more than 4 million students – about one out of every four college students – at over 200 colleges including those in NY, MA, FL, TX, DC and many more.1,2

"Students rely on wireless network connectivity for school work, social media and keeping in touch with loved ones," said Kyle Malady, EVP Global Network & Technology, Verizon. "For parents, network reliability is vital to knowing their children are safe and connected as they are away from home. That peace of mind is invaluable."

The outstanding network performance is matched with amazing offers. Eligible college students can save $10 with one line or $25 with two lines on premium 5G mobile plans, plus taxes and fees. Alternatively, eligible college students can get Fios , Verizon's award-winning, blazing fast fiber optic network, starting at just $20 per month, plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans.3

Verizon remains the standard for network reliability, providing customers the Most Reliable 5G experience in the U.S. for the third consecutive year, according to RootMetrics' State of 5G in the U.S. report .4 This comes on the heels of Verizon winning best overall network for the 18th time in a row in RootMetrics' US State of the Mobile Union report.5

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US Metro Report: 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 3 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-09-08/america-s-biggest-college-towns Offer for college students actively enrolled in an accredited degree-granting secondary institution of higher learning on an eligible plan. Approved verification documents req'd. Eligibility restrictions and additional terms may apply. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Limit of one discount per account. Most reliable: based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets: 1H 2022. Tested on 3 national mobile networks. Experiences may vary. Not an endorsement of Verizon. 18 consecutive wins based on the RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013-1H 2022. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.



VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ilya Hemlin

ilya.hemlin@verizon.com

908.227.0536