Amolyt Pharma Announces Two Presentations, Including Phase 2a Data for AZP-3601 in Patients with Hypoparathyroidism, at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2022 Annual Meeting

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced the acceptance of a late-breaking oral presentation and an additional poster presentation, including Phase 2a data for AZP-3601, its lead therapeutic peptide for hypoparathyroidism, at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2022 Annual Meeting (ASBMR), which is being held September 9-12 in Austin, TX. The company will also be hosting a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm CT/3:00 pm ET to review the data in more detail.



Presentation details:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of AZP-3601, a Novel Investigational Long-Acting PTH Analog for Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism. Results From the First Cohort of a 3-Month Multi-Center Open Label Phase 2a Study

Format: Late-breaking oral presentation

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Session time: 11:30 am-12:45 pm CT (12:30 pm-1:45 pm ET)

Presentation time: 11:30 am-11:45 am CT (12:30 pm-12:45 pm ET)

Author/Presenter: István Takács, M.D. (Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary), author and lead investigator of the study

Title: Development of the Hypoparathyroidism Daily Diary of Symptom Experience (HPT-DD-SE) and the Hypoparathyroidism Life Impact Questionnaire (HPT-LIQ)

Format: Poster presentation (Poster Session II & Poster Tours)

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Session time: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT (2:00 pm-4:00 pm ET)

Author/Presenter: Rebecca Crawford (RTI Health Solutions)

Key Opinion Leader Webinar:

Amolyt will host a KOL webinar to discuss these Phase 2a results in more detail on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm CT (3:00 pm ET). Interested parties can register for the webinar here.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. About 80% of the approximately 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact a large number of tissues and organ systems, and in particular, the kidneys and bone. 17% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have osteopenia or osteoporosis and 53% are peri- or postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About AZP-3601

AZP-3601 is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor to safely produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, AZP-3601 is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important benefit, since the majority of patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

