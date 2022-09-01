CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY ("ADDvantage Technologies" or the "Company") today announced that its Triton Datacom subsidiary, a leading provider of refurbished Voice Over IP and IP telephony industry, central office switching and transmission equipment, has significantly expanded its product line to meet growing demand.



During the first half of 2022, Triton sourced and is now offering:

Cisco and Polycom Telepresence and Video Conferencing solutions

Meraki Switches and Wireless equipment

Aruba and Juniper switches



"These new product lines allow Triton to offer complete end-to-end solutions to existing small, medium, and large enterprise customers as well as attract new customers who have historically looked elsewhere for these product lines," commented Damon Slachter, President of Triton Datacom. "Increasingly, businesses are seeking greater value from their telecom expenditures, particularly due to inflation and supply chain issues. High-quality refurbished options are an affordable way to add state-of-the-art telephony and telepresence solutions to an organization of any size. Additionally, we provide a cost-effective way to establish professional telecom solutions for home offices to support the trend toward a remote workforce."

Visit https://www.tritondatacomonline.com/ for more information.

