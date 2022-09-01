NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Announces Designation for Its 1st Generation Proprietary Portable and On-Demand Capable micro-SMR Nuclear Reactor as "ZEUS"

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NANO Nuclear"), emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has designated its proprietary portable and on-demand capable micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) as "ZEUS".

"ZEUS represents a generational change in the nuclear industry," said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. "As it were in legend, the coming of ZEUS heralds a change in the natural order. Our proprietary mSMR design will potentially redefine how the world harnesses nuclear energy. Highly adaptable, easily deployable, factory fabricated and most importantly safe, ZEUS will set a standard for an evolved world of sustainability and virtually carbon free energy."

"ZEUS is a testament to what can be achieved when a revolutionary idea is backed with exemplary minds," said James Walker, NANO Nuclear CEO and Board Member. "The staff we have assembled and the partnerships we've created have played an incredibly important role in getting us this far, but we're not resting yet. The team is executing at every level and making great strides in the development of the design, however, another key element we have to focus on is our HALEU fuel requirements."

Featuring a fully solid core, removing heat through thermal conduction, eliminating the need for coolant and pumps. Our reactor utilizes the simplest design with the least moving components and ensures the immobilization of fission products. ZEUS represents the future evolution of mSMRs and nuclear energy generation. The novel compact design will fit within an ISO container, taking advantage of the existing transportation infrastructure to allow for easier shipping and delivery to customers. The reactor will be modular and able to connect with local power grids or power systems, so multiple reactors can be deployed to an area.

mSMRs produce between 1 and 20 megawatts of thermal energy that could be used directly as heat or converted to electric power. Generating clean and reliable electricity for commercial use or for non-electric applications such as district heating, water desalination and hydrogen fuel production, mSMRs are a highly adaptable and portable alternative to traditional nuclear reactors.

"Advanced nuclear reactors are the next logical step in the growth of the nuclear industry and we have seen how rapidly numerous governments around the world have thrown their support behind their development. ZEUS is the next logical step in the development of safer, smaller, cheaper, efficient, and portable nuclear reactors," said Winston Chow, Chief Policy Officer and Board Member of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. "As a former DOE Senior Advisor, I understand the importance of having a working relationship with the government, especially on the next generation of advanced nuclear reactor technology such as this. At the same time, our corporate team has truly impressed me with their dedication and drive to execute milestones at a very fast and impressive pace."

Additionally, NANO Nuclear is currently seeking out and applying to various government grants, awards and various funding opportunities, in addition to previous submissions and will continue to work closely and to pursue government support on its journey on the Path to Zero.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our Company is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy, while incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary portable, on-demand capable, "ZEUS" NANO Nuclear's first generation nuclear reactor, novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods.

