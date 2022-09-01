GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation ("AGTC" or the "Company") AGTC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and potential commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Boston, MA (September 7 – 9, 2022)

Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Lieber, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York, NY (September 12 – 14, 2022)

Ms. Washer and Mr. Lieber will present on Monday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Participants interested in listening to the live presentation may contact their H.C. Wainwright conference representative.



Cantor Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference – New York, NY (September 15, 2022)

Ms. Washer will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "The ABC's of Gene Therapies Starting with the Importance of AAV." The panel discussion will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET.



The presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Conference can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is designing and constructing critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address unmet patient needs. AGTC's most advanced clinical programs in XLRP and ACHM CNGB3 leverage its technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with inherited retinal diseases. Its preclinical programs build on the AGTC's AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical needs in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has entered into strategic collaborations with companies including Bionic Sight, Inc., an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding, and Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology.

