Biolage Professional Adds Multi-Benefit, Multi-Use Hair Oil to All-in-One Product Range for Intense Nourishment and Shine

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare, introduces the All-In-One Multi-Benefit Oil, an extension of the professional and consumer-loved All-In-One Multi-Benefit range formulated with key, natural ingredients for all hair types. This is Biolage's first new launch since its August 2022 rebrand announcement which further solidified the company's commitment to sustainability, as this oil and the brand's entire portfolio is now vegan and cruelty-free certified, and made with 100% PCR plastic packaging.

The brand-new All-In-One Oil is a multi-benefit, multi-use oil for all hair types, and is infused with sustainably-sourced Moringa oil, which is known for its moisturizing and protective properties. The vegan and mineral oil-free formula is lightweight with fast absorption and boasts 10 incredible benefits, including nourishment, hydration, shine, softness, manageability, detangling, split-end sealing and smoothing frizz.

"We are thrilled to be further expanding the Biolage All-In-One line," says Assistant Vice President of Biolage Professional, Aurelie Croze. "Unlike other hair oils on the market, the Biolage All-In-One Multi-Benefit Oil is both universal and versatile. When we developed the formula, we wanted to make sure this oil worked for all hair types, like other formulas in the All-In-One range. I personally used to shy away from using oils for fear that they would be too heavy for my hair, but this formula is unique in that it's infused with Moringa oil and absorbs quickly for an invisible and lightweight feel. Plus, it can be used in three different ways—whether it's for overnight nourishment or a post-blow-dry pop of shine."

The All-In-One Oil is also a multi-use product that can be used as a pre-shampoo for extra moisture, as a leave-in applied to towel-dried or blow-dried hair, or as an overnight treatment for nourishment, softness and detangling.

"I've been anticipating the launch of the Biolage All-In-One oil for months and can't wait for everyone to try it!" says Biolage Global Ambassador and Celebrity Stylist, Sunnie Brook. "Ever since the original All-In-One Multi-Benefit Spray launched, it's been an essential in my hair kit for prepping and hydrating all my clients' hair before they hit the red carpet. The All-In-One Multi-Benefit Oil is an additional essential in my kit to nourish, protect, smooth, and finish my clients' looks, no matter what their hair type. I love that the product combines these numerous benefits with a nature-inspired formula."

The All-In-One Oil is the latest in a line of multi-tasking products infused with key ingredients meant for all hair types. Other products in the range include the well-loved leave-in Multi-Benefit Spray infused with coconut oil, a gently exfoliating and moisturizing Shampoo Scrub made with oat, and an Intense Dry Shampoo infused with rice starch to absorb oil for up to four days. These products are formulated to be better for the hair and better for the environment, with key, natural ingredients and 100% vegan, paraben-free, and mineral oil-free formulas.

The All-In-One Oil will be available at ULTA Beauty starting September 1, and available at Amazon, salons, JCPenney and Hair.com starting September 1. This product is competitively priced per ounce, with an MSRP of $24. For salon professionals, the All-In-One Oil will be priced at $12. Learn more about the brand-new product and the All-In-One range at Biolage.com

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals — and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards, and is proud to announce that as of Aug. 1, 2022, the brand is 100% vegan, cruelty-free approved under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International, and its signature bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

