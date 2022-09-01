mophie announces new additions to snap+ wireless charging portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced new additions to its snap+ wireless charging ecosystem. The new mophie enhanced power solutions offer up to 15W of wireless power1 for at home or on-the-go multi-device charging and are MagSafe compatible for iPhone 13/12 models as well as Qi-enabled smartphones. The products are manufactured using post-consumer recycled plastics2 and post-consumer recycled, plastic free packaging.



The new additions to the snap+ ecosystem include the following features1:

snap+ multi-device travel charger ($99.95) – The snap+ multi-device travel charger has everything you need to charge on-the-go. Designated wireless charging spots for your phone and AirPods provide a shared output of up to 5W-15W of power. It also has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, so you can plug in two additional devices to charge. The travel charger folds neatly into a bundle that fits in a convenient carrying case.

snap+ charging stand & pad ($79.95) – The MagSafe compatible snap+ charging stand & pad holds your phone upright in portrait or landscape mode while delivering up to 7.5W-15W of wireless power. The weighted base ensures the snap+ stand & pad is stable and secure. It also comes with a snap adapter which allows Qi-enabled smartphones to attach to the stand magnetically. There's even a designated spot for charging your AirPods.

snap+ 3-in-1 wireless charging stand ($99.95) – The snap+ 3-in-1 has a wireless charging stand for your phone, a wireless charging pad for your earbuds, and two watch adapters that allow you to plug in your charger for an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. The phone stand features a weighted steel base to keep things stable and secure, is MagSafe compatible, displays your phone in portrait or landscape mode, and works with non-magnetic phones thanks to the included snap adapter ring. Get up to 15W of power for your Android devices or up to 7.5W of power for your Apple devices.



"These products enhance our already popular snap+ wireless charging line with multi-device charging options for an even more customized experience," said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. "We're proud to offer charging solutions for whenever and wherever, and these products underscore our core mission to offer power for today's mobile devices so consumers can worry less."

Availability:

The new mophie wireless chargers are available today on ZAGG.com and Amazon.com, and in-store at Verizon, Best Buy, and Walmart locations nationwide. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer's warranty3.

1Actual output will vary depending on the charging surface being used and the number of devices being charged simultaneously from 5W to 15W.

2All external plastic is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled plastic.

3ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details

iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Samsung Galaxy Watch is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

