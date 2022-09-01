Carson City, NV , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group KYNC KYN Capital Group announces that Koinfold™ Pay 2.0 has exclusively partnered with MoonPay, the world's leading web3 infrastructure, to provide a gateway for users to securely purchase cryptocurrency using all major payment methods.

MoonPay's suite of on-and-off-ramp products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by upwards of 450 partners, including leading wallets, websites and applications.



The Koinfold Pay Crypto Wallet is under review in the Google Play store and its projected release has been moved to next Monday, September 5, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Apple iOS app is also being tested and has an estimated release date later this month.



"We are so excited for our users to use Koinfold Pay 2.0. Because we are partnering with MoonPay, the #1 secure Crypto platform, our users can enjoy depositing funds directly to their connected wallets. This is just the beginning of features being developed within our wallet," states KYN Capital Group CEO Rick Wilson. By partnering with MoonPay, the Koinfold Pay wallet will provide buying, selling and exclusive exchange features directly, safely enabling direct-to-custody trades with transparent pricing.



Koinfold will continue to update its website and add more features, staying ahead of the curve once the Google Play Store App is released.



"More than 10 million customers around the world have processed approximately $3 billion in transactions with MoonPay. We're proud to offer an easy-to-use experience without compromising security," says Oliver Jeffcott, Senior Business Development Manager at MoonPay. "We're always looking for ways to bring crypto and web3 to more people and the partnership with KYN Capital Group and their Koinfold Pay 2.0 app will help us continue to do that."

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.



Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC ) on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap



Follow https://kyncap.com

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world's leading web3 infrastructure company. Its suite of on-and-off-ramp products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, websites, and applications.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as expects, anticipates, plans, believes, scheduled, estimates and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.





Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )

info@kyncap.com