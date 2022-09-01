Worldwide Foam Trays Industry to 2027 - Featuring Tekni-Plex, Genpak and Falcon Pack Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foam Trays Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Foam trays are disposable containers which are used in food & beverages industry. These containers can be easily customized in any shape as per requirement. Better durability, strength, density, and temperature resistance are the unique properties of foam trays. These are widely used in various industries including Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand for foam trays due to its properties like shock resistance, flexibility, and light weight which is expected to boost the global foam trays market growth. Also, increase in demand for polystyrene foam trays will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period.
Furthermore, low labor cost involved in production which is expected to propel the global foam trays market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income with high demand for food safety and hygiene will fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Restraints
However, increase in environmental concerns regarding being non-degradable is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global foam trays market growth. Also, availability of bio-based products, and ban on non-biodegradable products will affect the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Foam Trays Market is segmented into material such as Polyester, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others.
Also, Global Foam Trays Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Tekni-Plex, Sirap Group, NOVIPAX, Genpak, LLC, Falcon Pack, Ecopax, Inc, Dow Chenical Company, Dart Container Corporation, D & W Fine Pack LLC, and Cascades Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Foam Trays Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Foam Trays Market, By Material
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material
5.2 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material
5.3 Global Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Material
5.3.1 Polyester
5.3.2 Polystyrene
5.3.3 Polyethylene
5.3.4 Polypropylene
5.3.5 Others
6 Global Foam Trays Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Pharmaceuticals
6.3.2 Food & Beverages
6.3.3 Industrial
6.3.4 Others
7 Global Foam Trays Market, By Region
7.1 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8 North America Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material
8.3 North America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.4 North America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S.
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico
9 Europe Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material
9.3 Europe Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 Europe Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4. Rest of Europe
10 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material
10.3 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11 Latin America Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material
11.3 Latin America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Latin America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12 Middle East Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material
12.3 Middle East Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Middle East Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14 Company Profiles
15.1 Tekni-Plex
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 Sirap Group
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3 NOVIPAX
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Genpak, LLC
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Falcon Pack
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Ecopax, Inc
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Dow Chenical Company
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Dart Container Corporation,
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 D & W Fine Pack LLC
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Cascades Inc.
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies
