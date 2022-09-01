Worldwide Foam Trays Industry to 2027 - Featuring Tekni-Plex, Genpak and Falcon Pack Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foam Trays Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Foam trays are disposable containers which are used in food & beverages industry. These containers can be easily customized in any shape as per requirement. Better durability, strength, density, and temperature resistance are the unique properties of foam trays. These are widely used in various industries including Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for foam trays due to its properties like shock resistance, flexibility, and light weight which is expected to boost the global foam trays market growth. Also, increase in demand for polystyrene foam trays will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period.

Furthermore, low labor cost involved in production which is expected to propel the global foam trays market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income with high demand for food safety and hygiene will fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, increase in environmental concerns regarding being non-degradable is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global foam trays market growth. Also, availability of bio-based products, and ban on non-biodegradable products will affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation

Global Foam Trays Market is segmented into material such as Polyester, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others.



Also, Global Foam Trays Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Tekni-Plex, Sirap Group, NOVIPAX, Genpak, LLC, Falcon Pack, Ecopax, Inc, Dow Chenical Company, Dart Container Corporation, D & W Fine Pack LLC, and Cascades Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Foam Trays Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Foam Trays Market, By Material

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material

5.2 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material

5.3 Global Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Material

5.3.1 Polyester

5.3.2 Polystyrene

5.3.3 Polyethylene

5.3.4 Polypropylene

5.3.5 Others



6 Global Foam Trays Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

6.3.2 Food & Beverages

6.3.3 Industrial

6.3.4 Others



7 Global Foam Trays Market, By Region

7.1 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material

8.3 North America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.4 North America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S.

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material

9.3 Europe Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.4 Europe Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material

10.3 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.4 Asia Pacific Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material

11.3 Latin America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Latin America Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Middle East Foam Trays Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Foam Trays Market Share Analysis, By Material

12.3 Middle East Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.4 Middle East Foam Trays Market Size and Forecast, By Country



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

15.1 Tekni-Plex

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 Sirap Group

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3 NOVIPAX

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Genpak, LLC

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Falcon Pack

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Ecopax, Inc

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Dow Chenical Company

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Dart Container Corporation,

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 D & W Fine Pack LLC

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Cascades Inc.

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies



