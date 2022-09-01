New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aviation Asset Management Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317463/?utm_source=GNW



The global aviation asset management market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in air passenger traffic and the development of new aircraft models are driving the demand for the global aviation asset management market.



Market players are making high-end investments to find innovative solutions to increase the functionalities and improve the working of aviation asset management systems.Novel aircraft consist of many parts that need to be managed appropriately.



Development and integration of novel technologies like cloud, internet of things, data management tools, and predictive analytics technology is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.



The global aviation asset management market is segmented into service type, type, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on service type, the market is divided into leasing services, technical services, and regulatory certifications.



Leasing services are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Many businesses that operate airplanes in commercial airspace are seeking ways to contract out their aviation asset management tasks.



Lease renewal, contract negotiation/renewal, and remarketing are some of the top leasing services in the aviation asset management sector.

Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial platforms and MRO services.Commercial platforms dominate the market and are expected to maintain dominance over the next five years.



The need for commercial platforms is primarily driven by the increase in air traffic and the rise in efforts by the leading authorities to expand the aircraft fleet of their country.



The major market players operating in the global aviation asset management market are AerCap Holdings N.V, Aviation Asset Management Inc, BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management, Acumen Aviation, AerData (Boeing Company), GA Telesis, LLC, Skyworks Capital, LLC., Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd., GE Capital Aviation Services (General Electric Company), and Airbus Group.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global aviation asset management market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global aviation asset management market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global aviation asset management market based on service type, type, end use, region, and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global aviation asset management market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global aviation asset management market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global aviation asset management market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global aviation asset management market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aviation asset management market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global aviation asset management market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aviation asset management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By Service Type:

o Leasing Services

o Technical Services

o Regulatory Certifications

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By Type:

o Direct Purchase

o Operating Lease

o Finance Lease

o Sale & Lease Back

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By End Use:

o Commercial Platforms

o MRO Services

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aviation asset management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________