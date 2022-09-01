Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report to 2027 - by Application, End-use Industry, Type and Region

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Application, By END-USE INDUSTRY, By Type and By Region Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Antimicrobial Plastics Market report contains detailed data on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, drivers, and restraints for the years 2021 - 2027. In addition, the report contains information on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.



The Antimicrobial Plastics Market report has given with key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Antimicrobial Plastics Market throughout the forecasting period 2021-2027.

The report also consists volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the market. Numerous main factors driving substantial growth in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market comprise mounting worldwide population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact in Antimicrobial Plastics Market.



Segmental Analysis

The competition in the worldwide Antimicrobial Plastics Market is analysed on the basis of type, application, END-USE INDUSTRY, and region. On the basis of region Antimicrobial Plastics Market is fragmented into five regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.



In this report, the publisher offers a thorough investigation of Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players of the market. Together with an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination and market forecast are offered in the full study and.



The Antimicrobial Plastics Market has been studied by considering Porter's Five Force Model for the period of 2021 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis.



Key Players

The modern report on Antimicrobial Plastics Market has mentioned numerous noteworthy playing ruling list includes several predominant players like BASF SE, Parx Materials N.V, Ray Products Company Inc., Covestro AG, King Plastic Corporation, Palram Industries Ltd., Clariant AG, Sanitized AG, Dow Inc., Lonza

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By type

5.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type

5.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By type

5.3.1 High Performance Plastic

5.3.2 Engineering Plastic

5.3.3 Commodity Plastic

5.3.4 Others



6 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By END-USE INDUSTRY

6.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By END-USE INDUSTRY

6.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY

6.3.1 Medical & Healthcare

6.3.2 Packaging

6.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

6.3.4 Automotive

6.3.5 Building & Construction

6.3.6 Food & Beverage

6.3.7 Others



7 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast,

7.3.1 Bottle

7.3.2 Food Packaging

7.3.3 Medical Equipment

7.3.4 Coating

7.4.5 Others



8 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By Region

8.1 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type

9.3 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY

9.4 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type

10.3 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY

10.4 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type

11.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY

11.4 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type

12.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY

12.4 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, Country

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest of Latin America



13 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type

13.3 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY

13.4 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.5 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.5.1. Saudi Arabia

13.5.2. UAE

13.5.3. Egypt

13.5.4. Kuwait

13.5.5. South Africa



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 BASF SE

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 Parx Materials N.V

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3 Ray Products Company Inc.

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Covestro AG

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 King Plastic Corporation

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Palram Industries Ltd.

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Dow Inc.

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Clariant AG

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Sanitized AG

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Lonza

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies

